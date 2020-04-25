Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of GOOD opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.89 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

