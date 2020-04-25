Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total value of $535,760.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $269.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

