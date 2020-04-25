Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San acquired 1,900 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,120. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 228,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

