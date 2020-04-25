Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,718,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

