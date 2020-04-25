Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.46.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.41. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.