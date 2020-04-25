William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.63 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

CMG opened at $882.47 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $22,640,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

