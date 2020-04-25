William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

GSHD opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

In related news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,409,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 954,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,733,559.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,443,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,851 shares of company stock worth $21,147,512. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

