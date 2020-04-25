Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CL King initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of DIN opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $529.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

