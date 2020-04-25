Verra Mobility (VRRM) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is one of 44 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Verra Mobility to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 7.43% 37.33% 8.71% Verra Mobility Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This table compares Verra Mobility and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million $33.34 million 11.29 Verra Mobility Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verra Mobility and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86 Verra Mobility Competitors 77 123 107 2 2.11

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 102.41%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 42.53%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

