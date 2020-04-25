Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.71-4.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

