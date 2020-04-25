Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

