Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $260.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

