Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $167.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

