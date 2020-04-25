Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

