Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $142.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.