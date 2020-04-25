Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Davis R M Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $46,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

