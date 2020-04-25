Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $93,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

