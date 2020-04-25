VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

