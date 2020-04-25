US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

CEQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CEQP stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

