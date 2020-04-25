United States Oil Fund Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 29th (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. United States Oil Fund has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 15,586.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 184.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 63,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,563,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

