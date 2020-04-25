United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

