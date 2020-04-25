Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Raised by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average is $166.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.48.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.