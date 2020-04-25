Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.43.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Under Armour by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Under Armour by 82.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Under Armour by 68.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $100,000. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

