Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 35,000 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00.

TWLO opened at $109.95 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

