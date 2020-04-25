Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

