Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Argus

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Argus from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 88,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.