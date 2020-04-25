Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.72. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,264 shares of company stock valued at $600,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.