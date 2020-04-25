Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after buying an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

