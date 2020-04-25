TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

