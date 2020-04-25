Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $328.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

