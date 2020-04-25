Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.