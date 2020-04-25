Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

