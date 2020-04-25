Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $580.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $725.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $578.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 106.0% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

