Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Receives Sell Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their sell rating on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,190 shares of company stock worth $8,194,959. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.