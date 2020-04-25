TD Securities Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$350.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$345.00 to C$350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a C$340.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$332.82.

CP opened at C$323.20 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$365.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$303.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$320.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

