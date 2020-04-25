TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) & Jungheinrich (NASDAQ:JGHAF) Financial Comparison

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of TCG BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jungheinrich shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TCG BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TCG BDC and Jungheinrich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC 27.71% 10.71% 4.89% Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TCG BDC has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TCG BDC and Jungheinrich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 1 1 1 0 2.00 Jungheinrich 0 0 2 0 3.00

TCG BDC presently has a consensus price target of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 48.39%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Jungheinrich.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCG BDC and Jungheinrich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $221.30 million 1.81 $61.33 million $1.79 3.92 Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TCG BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Jungheinrich on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. Its Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of forklifts and warehousing technology products. The company offers new forklifts, such as pallet trucks, order pickers, reach trucks, high rack stackers, forklift trucks, tow tractors, trailers, and shuttles; counterbalanced forklift trucks; and automated components, including automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, and stacker cranes. It also provides batteries, electric drives/drivetrains, controllers, electro mechanic components/control pedals/displays, electric mounting panels, and cable sets; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers and mail orders in Germany and internationally. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

