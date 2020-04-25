T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

