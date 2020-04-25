SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

BSX stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

