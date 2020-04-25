Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.09.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 61.76%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,499 shares of company stock worth $1,298,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

