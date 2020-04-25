SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STKL. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

STKL stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 673,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 202,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 437,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

