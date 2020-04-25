STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $23.30. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 226,146 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 122.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 64,958 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.