Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.00.

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$4.06 on Tuesday. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$7.94. The company has a market cap of $213.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.12.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

