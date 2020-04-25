Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Bellecapital International Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 3.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 74,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,991.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

