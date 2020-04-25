SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lessened by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $282.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

