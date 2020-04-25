Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $17.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 61,908,006 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.54.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $569,060.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,385,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,854.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.08%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

