Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Andrew Braccia Sells 286,063 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Andrew Braccia sold 286,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $8,576,168.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Braccia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Braccia sold 95,476 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $2,861,415.72.

On Thursday, March 26th, Andrew Braccia sold 10,265 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $307,436.75.

WORK stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $220,628,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. purchased a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $85,793,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

