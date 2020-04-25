SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLG. Citigroup downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.14.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

