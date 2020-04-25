Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) versus BANCO DO BRASIL/S (NYSE:BDORY) Critical Contrast

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 18.43% 8.62% 0.66% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 13.57% 17.33% 1.19%

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $15.19 billion 0.69 $2.72 billion $5.96 3.73 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.47 $4.41 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Shinhan Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats Shinhan Financial Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

