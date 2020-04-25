Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $947.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.14.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

