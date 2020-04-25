SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $58.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.32.

SAGE opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.74.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

